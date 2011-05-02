Alec Schmidt

Feedback? Rough Concept for Comm Brand

Alec Schmidt
Alec Schmidt
Hire Me
  • Save
Feedback? Rough Concept for Comm Brand logo design branding clean minimal blue communications
Download color palette

Feedback Appreciated: ROUGH concept for a visual communications brand. The name starts with a "Q" and the typeface follows suit from the logo, still in sketch form for lettering...

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Alec Schmidt
Alec Schmidt
Product, Visual & Brand Designer.
Hire Me

More by Alec Schmidt

View profile
    • Like