Single Product Replicated (actual shot by Daniel Klopper)

#DailyUI12

I am learning UI.I really liked the shot of Haypr by Daniel Klopper, so I tried to replicate it.

The actual shot:

https://dribbble.com/shots/3662328-Haypr?utm_source=Clipboard_Shot&utm_campaign=Betraydan&utm_content=Haypr&utm_medium=Social_Share&utm_source=Clipboard_Shot&utm_campaign=Betraydan&utm_content=Haypr&utm_medium=Social_Share