Saurav Karmoker

calligraphy wordmark logo design idea

Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker
  • Save
calligraphy wordmark logo design idea candy sweet youth colorfull children wordmark calligraphy calligraph logo illustration design icon graphic design timeless modern minimal logo design minimalist
Download color palette

Hello there I am Saurav Karmoker, I am a graphics designer with 2 years of experience and I am expert in logo design.

Do you need a logo designer to design your logo then you can contact with me without any hesitation

Mail- sauravkarmoker3@gmail.com
Whatsapp- 01863001582

Follow me for more attractive logo designs

Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker

More by Saurav Karmoker

View profile
    • Like