RainFocus: Event Management Software

Rainfocus was the first major project I took on out of school. This particular project was the section where users would connect everything together. It is impossible to fully explain in a few sentences, but what I can tell you is how this project changed user behavior.

Before this project, no on using the software could configure events on their own without knowing how to program. After we finished, users were able to configure events in a matter of days. This had a huge effect on Rainfocus, including on its ability to sell new clients.

