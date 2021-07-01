Cynthia

Daily UI #2: Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI #2: Credit Card Checkout
For the 2nd Daily UI challenge, I made mobile credit card and reviewing order UI for a doggo buying their essentials.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
