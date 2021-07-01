SurgeryDirect: Helping physicians

Surgery Direct is a ASC development company (happy to explain) in SLC, UT. They wanted a website that helped them present themselves as the professional and experience people they are. To do this, we went with a very simple brand. Dark blueish grays, whites, and images.

After creating the site in Figma, I went in a developed the site in Webflow.

