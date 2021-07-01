Isabelle Camargo

DailyUI 001 - Sign Up Page

DailyUI 001 - Sign Up Page dailyui001 dailyui figma signup signuppage appdesign web graphic design uidesign ux
Hey there!

This is my layout to DailyUI 001 sign up page challenge :D

