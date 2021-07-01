Dung Mori app - Learning Japanese for Vietnamese people

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
• Learn Japanese online Dung Mori with video lectures, a wide variety of tests, weekly online mock tests - meet the needs of studying and taking all JLPT (free N5 course), EJU, Kaiwa exams.
• Dung Mori mobile application was born with a single goal: to help all Dung Mori online students more easily access to the huge store of Japanese knowledge from Dung Mori's courses.
Key features in the first app update:
1. Watch video lectures + study materials in Dung Mori online courses more easily.
2. Do the Test right on the app easier to see.
3. Comment right below each lesson to get a faster response from Dung Mori's teachers.
4. Memorize vocabulary with Flash card feature.
5. Discover the Kaiwa key with its special feature: accurate Japanese voice recording and recognition.
6. Chat directly with Dung Mori when you have any questions.
• Finally, to all of you who are about to download this app:
• From the bottom of our hearts, we - team Dung Mori would like to send you the most sincere thanks, for the trust you have given to the name Dung Mori.
• This app product is a project that the team has been cherishing for many months, and even when it is officially public like this, we always understand that this will be a new stage to improve this product better. .
• That's why, with all our efforts, we hope to receive more of your contributions.
• In the future, Dung Mori app will be more complete and become the best Japanese learning environment for all those who want to learn more about Japanese.
iOs: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/d%C5%A9ng-mori/id1486123836
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dungmori.dungmoriapp&hl=en&gl=US