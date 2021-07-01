Broadcast details screen

Since I'm not familiar at all with the messaging/productivity/PM product space, I have been trying a few different things but I can't seem to find anything that would help differentiate or add value.

My current understanding of this space goes like this: If your customer is a power user (corpo, PMs, biz ops... ); then go for density, nobody really cares about aesthetics (sorry asana, your unicorns, at best, made me smile; your UI is getting heavy, hyper growth has a cost to your users). And there is a new breed of products that want to have a radically different approach, more mindful of the user eyes and work/life balance. These guys generally have a more interesting design approach but generally very targeted to a specific type of user or business. I'm basically in the middle, asking myself if we actually need more than emails and a simple chat.