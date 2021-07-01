Audrey Elise

Base Icons illustration minimal playful brand design branding colorful geometric icons icon
On Base' existing website, they had a collection of icons of that room's ammenities and what was included. We wanted to keep this with the rebrand, but also saw it as an opportunity to design a unique icon suite. The result was Base' unique geometric style, with every icon being made from basic shapes.

