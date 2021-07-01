Skimo Co: eCommerce for Backcountry Skiers

Skimo Co started a few years ago as a small ski shop specializing in backcountry gear. However, since then, they have grown to dominate the industry in the mountain west. I was fortunate enough to help them improve their design.

On this ongoing project, we have touched most of the website. The founder, Jason, is a developer by trade and built the site himself. However, the design needed some work visually and with usability. We started by talking to users to understand their pain points. That showed us which pages to focus on first and uncovered some new ideas for potential products.

If you have any questions, I would be thrilled to answer them. Email me at animo801@gmail.com