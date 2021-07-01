Uzair Khan

Midpoint Reality - Logo Animation

Uzair Khan
Uzair Khan
  • Save
Midpoint Reality - Logo Animation typography design motion graphic animation gif animation logo animation
Download color palette

An old Logo animation created for Midpoint Reality-

Want to get a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: uzair77.uz@gmail.com

Uzair Khan
Uzair Khan

More by Uzair Khan

View profile
    • Like