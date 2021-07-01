Good for Sale
Cooperstown

Cooperstown design illustration caricature history famous poster portrait championship st louis detroit pittsburgh cooperstown new york sports baseball
$60
Poster art featuring the original five members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY: Babe Ruth (NYYO, Ty Cobb (DET), Honus Wagner (PIT), Christie Mathewson (NYG) and Walter "Big Train" Johnson (WAS).

