List View Web Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 Hi there,
The Challange
When you don't have clear visual of what's inside the list item and also want to show quickly as possible to go throw each items.
The solution
1st - Highlighted ACTIVE button with bright color and visual at right side
2nd - Highlighted ACTIVE button with very light color as well as no border to button and visual at right side
3rd - Most trendy design: Rounded Corner, It is combination of both on above. Visual representation of item is separated