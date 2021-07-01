Ashish

List View Web Design

👋 Hi there,

The Challange
When you don't have clear visual of what's inside the list item and also want to show quickly as possible to go throw each items.

The solution
1st - Highlighted ACTIVE button with bright color and visual at right side
2nd - Highlighted ACTIVE button with very light color as well as no border to button and visual at right side
3rd - Most trendy design: Rounded Corner, It is combination of both on above. Visual representation of item is separated

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
