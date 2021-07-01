🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Upcoming refresh for the GoDaddy Online Store landing page.
This page marks a creative shift toward rich interactions and visual storytelling to communicate the value of GoDaddy's products and services.
We also created a proprietary use of lottie to create a performant choreography of scroll-based movements.
Link coming soon.
Creative Direction: @Steve Rowcliffe, @John Choura, @Rolf Jensen
Design: @Adam Sandoval, @John Choura
Motion Design: Eden Soto
Development: @John Choura, Oguzhan Curavci
Copy: Sara Borzatta
UX Research: @Gabe Telepak, Jane Greenstein
Digital Market Strategist: Jennifer Etter and Jane Greenstein