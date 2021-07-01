Jacob Olenick

Figma Workflow - Sports App

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
  • Save
Figma Workflow - Sports App figjam open to work design available for hire for hire user flows workflow figma mobile ui mobile app uiux uxui ui designer ui design ux designer ux design ux research product design product designer
Download color palette

🔥 Workflow inside of Figma for Coinlete

🤙 Follow me on my socials:
https://www.instagram.com/jacobolenick
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacobmolenick
https://www.twitter.com/jacobolenick

and check out my portfolio website:
https://www.jacobolenick.com

Jacob Olenick
Jacob Olenick
is an LA based Product Designer 👾

More by Jacob Olenick

View profile
    • Like