SM JHJ DESIGN

Hang Tag Design - Clothing Tag

SM JHJ DESIGN
SM JHJ DESIGN
  • Save
Hang Tag Design - Clothing Tag product packaging packaging label branding design product tag size tag barcode label tag tag design label design product label price tag neck label hang tag design graphic design clothing tag clothing label hang tag
Download color palette

Hi,

Welcome to my Professional Clothing Tag Design service. I’m a professional freelancer & graphic designer. Here I offer Hang Tag Design services for you. I assure my clients of high-quality Clothing Tag design service.

Contact for Freelance
smjhj.design@gmail.com

Or order me on Fiverr!

SM JHJ DESIGN
SM JHJ DESIGN

More by SM JHJ DESIGN

View profile
    • Like