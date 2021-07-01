TheStyle

Postcard tourism postcard
All Layered Organized Photoshop (PSD) version, CMYK, Text/Font and editable, HI color, Reverse, Grayscale. Used font included in help file (100% Free). If you like, please rate this…

PRODUCT FEATURE:

PSD file format
Size 6”x4” (0.25 bleed)
Editable brand elements
Multi-Color variation
Well organized layered
Resizable & scalable
300 DPI
CMYK color mode
Editable text
Print-ready with CMYK

FILES INCLUDED:

Photoshop File (PSD)

FONT:

https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat -
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/lato

SUPPORT:

If you have any difficulty in editing these templates, feel free to contact me through my profile page.

Jul 1, 2021
