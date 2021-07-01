🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
All Layered Organized Photoshop (PSD) version, CMYK, Text/Font and editable, HI color, Reverse, Grayscale. Used font included in help file (100% Free). If you like, please rate this…
PRODUCT FEATURE:
PSD file format
Size 6”x4” (0.25 bleed)
Editable brand elements
Multi-Color variation
Well organized layered
Resizable & scalable
300 DPI
CMYK color mode
Editable text
Print-ready with CMYK
FILES INCLUDED:
Photoshop File (PSD)
FONT:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat -
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/lato
SUPPORT:
If you have any difficulty in editing these templates, feel free to contact me through my profile page.