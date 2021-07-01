HIMANSHU PATHAK

Food delivery page

HIMANSHU PATHAK
HIMANSHU PATHAK
  • Save
Food delivery page ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey guys!! So today i have made this food delivery page completing tha day 3 challenge of #DailyUI
Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
HIMANSHU PATHAK
HIMANSHU PATHAK

More by HIMANSHU PATHAK

View profile
    • Like