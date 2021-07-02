Dan Lehman

Rooster & Hen Illustration

Rooster & Hen Illustration morning eggs bird detailed line illustration animal barn hen rooster farm etching etched
While creating this hen illustration, which was derived from the original rooster, I made some minor improvements to the linework and "etched" detail.

These illustrations were created with Procreate on an iPad Pro.

