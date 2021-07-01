Minh Ngo

Rakuraku app - Learning Vietnamese for Japanese people

Minh Ngo
Minh Ngo
  • Save
Rakuraku app - Learning Vietnamese for Japanese people e-learning language vietnamese japanese mobile illustration design app ux ui
Download color palette

We have prepared various contents with the motto of having everyone learn Vietnamese "fun" and "easily".
Native teachers will bring you Vietnamese useful in real life!
Those who have applied for "Easy Vietnamese Online Course" can take the online course with this app.
I regret the blog that introduces Vietnamese culture for free. Please download it once and read it.

Here is the link of application:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.raku

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Minh Ngo
Minh Ngo

More by Minh Ngo

View profile
    • Like