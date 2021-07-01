webuild

Wireframe mockups

webuild
webuild
Hire Us
  • Save
Wireframe mockups functional mockups wireframe design
Download color palette

Let’s face it - your app needs to be functional! But that doesn’t mean it can’t look great in the process. These recent wireframes show how great design can make a functional screen easy to understand and make the experience better for the user.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
webuild
webuild
Strategic product design for startups.

More by webuild

View profile
    • Like