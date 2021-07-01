Cindy Bema

Tecnolite - 2022 Campaign

Cindy Bema
Cindy Bema
  • Save
Tecnolite - 2022 Campaign dirección de arte concepto creativo concepto publicidad direction brand strategy creative concept concept 2022 campaign ad advertising brand design branding brand identity art direction design graphic design brand
Download color palette
  1. Concepto1.png
  2. Tecnolite_ConceptoCreativo (convertido).mp4

Creative concept & Art Direction: Cindy Becerra.
Based on the client's brief for the project and after researching the user, it was important to reflect how Covid-19 changed the way we lived and how our houses stopped just being a place, but rather a home we need to make our own. The light in our homes brings that warm and fuzzy feeling that creates that perfect place for us and our loved ones. We created memories and most important, we realized what happiness really means.

This was the core foundation for the Art Direction later applied in the 2022 campaign and catalog for the brand.

- - - - - - - -

Contact me!
bycdbema@gmail.com

Cindy Bema
Cindy Bema
Hello earthlings, this is my portfolio.

More by Cindy Bema

View profile
    • Like