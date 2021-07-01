Tecnolite - 2022 Campaign

Creative concept & Art Direction: Cindy Becerra.

Based on the client's brief for the project and after researching the user, it was important to reflect how Covid-19 changed the way we lived and how our houses stopped just being a place, but rather a home we need to make our own. The light in our homes brings that warm and fuzzy feeling that creates that perfect place for us and our loved ones. We created memories and most important, we realized what happiness really means.

This was the core foundation for the Art Direction later applied in the 2022 campaign and catalog for the brand.

