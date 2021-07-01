Mark Learst

Perpetuated Branding Icon Logo Concept

Perpetuated Branding Icon Logo Concept animation flat vector design illustrator icon logo branding
  1. badge-blue.jpg
  2. letters.jpg
  3. badge-alt.jpg
  4. text.jpg
  5. p.jpg
  6. 3d-letter-concept.jpg
  7. animated-ui.gif

A branding concept and 3D User Interface I did for a friend back around 2004. I designed the UI in Photoshop and used an animated movie for the clouds effect.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
