Benny (LLGC, LLC.)

810 MINDSET.

Benny (LLGC, LLC.)
Benny (LLGC, LLC.)
  • Save
810 MINDSET. illustration logo independent graphics graphicdesign
Download color palette

An authentic logo design for local non-profit and cultural movement. Drafted with Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Benny (LLGC, LLC.)
Benny (LLGC, LLC.)

More by Benny (LLGC, LLC.)

View profile
    • Like