Ali E. Noghli

CALL APP - Dating Platform

Ali E. Noghli
Ali E. Noghli
  • Save
CALL APP - Dating Platform uxdesign phone phoneui mobile mobileui uiux worldwide israel turkey dating dating app design ui ux adobe xd minimal ali.e.noghli
Download color palette

Hello, dribbblers! 🏀
Give your valuable feedback that really means to us about this wonderful dating app based on earn money by sharing photos, video call or dating with awesome real people!

💌 Have a project idea? I'm available for new projects:

Linkedin Ali Ezzat Noghli

Ali E. Noghli
Ali E. Noghli

More by Ali E. Noghli

View profile
    • Like