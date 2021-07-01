Felipe Cardona

Aloys app screen 01

Aloys app screen 01 ui design aloys alzheimer patient techhealth healthtech health app design app
Design of the Aloys app screens. The product is a device designed by engineers Albert Sangenis and Nico Cardona. Aloys tries to help Alzheimer's patients adjust to their treatment. The app is for the patient's relatives, who want to be informed of the patient's status.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
