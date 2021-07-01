Designer Squad

Watercolor Flowers Birds Insect Clipart.

Watercolor Flowers Birds Insect Clipart.
Watercolor hand-painted cute design. Perfect for creating a birthday invitation, baby shower, notebook cover,
bag, t-shirt, water bottle, mobile back cover, cloth, scrapbooking paper, textile pattern, greeting card, fabric. etc
Included:
-16 high-quality hand-painted clipart (~864~864 px, 300 DPI, eps .jpg with transparent background)
if you want you can make it as big or small as you like

You can print clipart on paper, baby clothes, bed linen, mugs, textile totes, etc.

can be used in anything without a doubt.
Can use any design . !
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/designer-squad

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
