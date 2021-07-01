Hr Web Application

The Project overview:

The design thinking process the main phase of this journey. I tried to do my best, and will explain step by step about the process:

In this project, the main accent was the relationship between employees and companies, so it is the very sensitive theme - due to this fact, I thought that information about the company's activity, goals could be the main machine for ephataizing and motivated users. Employees should have a clear idea of the company and must know that the company is always involved in their development., an obvious example is the navigation bar and "Carousel" form which I used in my design.

Regarding selected events, conferences and etc, I tried to create ease and simple design where customers will be able to find their favorite events. They can filter and select vents by categories, get full information about projects, and easily submit application.