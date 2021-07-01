Elmar Guseynov

Blogpost

Elmar Guseynov
Elmar Guseynov
  • Save
Blogpost web dailyui035 dailyui daily ui daily ui 035 blogpost blog ui design
Download color palette

Today I decided to use my hobby, Combat aircraft, as a theme.
What's the most important thing about a Blog? Images, effects, animations are great, but the Blog is where we come to read the text, so the text block takes up most of the layout.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Elmar Guseynov
Elmar Guseynov

More by Elmar Guseynov

View profile
    • Like