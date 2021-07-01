Eugene Chan

Spotify Social Sharing Card - Friends

Spotify Social Sharing Card - Friends branding graphic design motion graphics
Music not only is an individual indulgence, but also a collective artifact. But we always engage music alone. How might we share the feeling of music with others?

Here are some concepts of sharing not only the song, but the feeling associated with the song, visualizing lyrics, musicality, and people who shares your music tastes.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
