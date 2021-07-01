Jovana V. Trajanova

Celestial Tear

Jovana V. Trajanova
Jovana V. Trajanova
  • Save
Celestial Tear digitalillustration goddess tears moon blue art magic girl illustration drawing
Download color palette

Fallen inside you, a celestial tear
If the waves could drown our emotions, would it be my fault?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Jovana V. Trajanova
Jovana V. Trajanova

More by Jovana V. Trajanova

View profile
    • Like