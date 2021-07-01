PowerPoint Pitch Deck Template

A pitch deck is the first communication tool used by the startup or an entrepreneurs to reach out to potential investors – either through emails or in person. So, it acts as a sales pitch of a startup for the investors and make them understand the startup in the manner they are accustomed to. A pitch deck presentation is a mix of good design, aesthetically pleasing slides, precise-concise-updated information, accurate market and competitor analysis, and viable growth metrics, and a vision worth investing into- http://pph.me/kaysar