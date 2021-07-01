🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We designed for your premium quality Free Table Tent Mockup, which help you to showcase table tent card designs for presentation. Via smart-object layer you can easily achieve your desire branding.
Feel free to download :)
Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
Download Free Table Tent Mockup