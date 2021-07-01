Graphic Google

Free Table Tent Mockup
We designed for your premium quality Free Table Tent Mockup, which help you to showcase table tent card designs for presentation. Via smart-object layer you can easily achieve your desire branding.

Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Download Free Table Tent Mockup

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
