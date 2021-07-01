Matt Blackman

Subnautica Re-Cover

Subnautica Re-Cover illustration vector design
Part of a series of video game cover redesigns. Subnautica is an underwater, survival-horror game, that will make you scream. This piece is a photo collage from stock art that's run through AI processing. It was fun to make!

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
