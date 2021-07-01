Ahsanul Tapadar
Health Dashboard - Patient Mnagement

Health Dashboard - Patient Mnagement patient chart medicine pharmacy clinic doctor health healthapp interfacedesign webapplication dashboardui webappdesign healthindustry hospitalmanagement patientmanagement dashboard website design webdesign
This is Health WebApp Design for Patient Mnagement. Doctor and hospital authority can use this webapp to maintain their daily activities.
