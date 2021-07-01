Veselin Kazakov

Flower / Plant Exploration

Veselin Kazakov
Veselin Kazakov
  • Save
Flower / Plant Exploration logo design modern graphic design green adobe illustrator 2d flower plant color branding logo simple flat vector illustration design adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Another practice mashup.
Next on the list are sea creatures.

Veselin Kazakov
Veselin Kazakov

More by Veselin Kazakov

View profile
    • Like