Matt Blackman

Hollow Knight Re-Cover

Matt Blackman
Matt Blackman
  • Save
Hollow Knight Re-Cover illustration vector design
Download color palette

Part of a series of video game cover redesigns. The game this is based on, Hollow Knight, is a dark and cruel world. So I wanted to create something fun and poppy. This features the knight's weapon made with vectors in front of the masks of characters from the game.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Matt Blackman
Matt Blackman

More by Matt Blackman

View profile
    • Like