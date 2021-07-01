Chris Whalen

Historik App - Explore Map to History Card

Chris Whalen
Chris Whalen
Hire Me
  • Save
Historik App - Explore Map to History Card interface bookmark
Historik App - Explore Map to History Card interface bookmark
Historik App - Explore Map to History Card interface bookmark
Download color palette
  1. 210701a-Historik-Explore-History-Card-Mockup-Dribbble.png
  2. 210701b-Historik-Explore-History-Card-Mockup-Dribbble.png
  3. 210701c-Historik-Explore-History-Card-Mockup-Dribbble.png

Here's a look at the mobile experience for the explore map, through selecting a historical point and then into a historical card. The idea is to make the transition seamless and give the user a simplified experience at every step.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Chris Whalen
Chris Whalen
Crafting meaningful experiences through thoughtful design.
Hire Me

More by Chris Whalen

View profile
    • Like