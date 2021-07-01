DigiBinder - Logo Design

DigiBinder is a mobile application that allows customers to catalog and inventory their trading cards into a digital binder. Users can scan other users’ QR code to view that user’s binder(profile). The app will tell a user what their entire collection is worth, dollar-wise, in real time. It will allow them to track purchases and sales.

