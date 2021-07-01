Abubokkor Siddique

DigiBinder - Logo Design

Abubokkor Siddique
Abubokkor Siddique
Hire Me
  • Save
DigiBinder - Logo Design mark mar digi binder application it graphic design brand mark digital app software tech technology illustration symbol modern logodesign brand identity branding logo
DigiBinder - Logo Design mark mar digi binder application it graphic design brand mark digital app software tech technology illustration symbol modern logodesign brand identity branding logo
Download color palette
  1. DigiBinder.jpg
  2. DigiBinder-2.jpg

DigiBinder is a mobile application that allows customers to catalog and inventory their trading cards into a digital binder. Users can scan other users’ QR code to view that user’s binder(profile). The app will tell a user what their entire collection is worth, dollar-wise, in real time. It will allow them to track purchases and sales.

Share your valuable feedback!!

Need a Logo Design for your business?
Contact me: info.boldex@gmail.com

Abubokkor Siddique
Abubokkor Siddique
Logo & Brand Identity Designer

More by Abubokkor Siddique

View profile
    • Like