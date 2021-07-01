Maxim La Fléur

DailyUI | 001 | Sign up page

Maxim La Fléur
Maxim La Fléur
  • Save
DailyUI | 001 | Sign up page ux ui 001
Download color palette

Hey guys! ✿

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve my skills

Day 1 is a sign up page/component

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Maxim La Fléur
Maxim La Fléur

More by Maxim La Fléur

View profile
    • Like