DAILYUI - Day 20 - Location Tracker

DAILYUI - Day 20 - Location Tracker dailyui illustration ui design
Day 20 of the 100 day UI challenge
Was really sick the past days so now that I'm a little better I'm gonna keep going with the challenge

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
