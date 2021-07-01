🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
40+ Premium 3D Icons set to create compelling compositions for your landing pages, websites, mobile apps, presentations, and more in just a matter of minutes.
You have control to make color customization using Figma or make some adjustments with 3D Files - (Blender).
This pack includes
- Blender
- Figma
- Png
Any questions or requests? Let us know in the comments!
Hope you enjoy it
https://ui8.net/hiconsstudio/products/50-3d-icons-pack?status=6