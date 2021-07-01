Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

Qlubb - quiz and talk with friends lively

Sefa-Boakye Kwaku
Sefa-Boakye Kwaku
  • Save
Qlubb - quiz and talk with friends lively icon ux ui app design
Download color palette

I got inspiration from TBH app and redesigned their interface to form Qlubb. What do you think about the navbar, should it stay on top or bottom?

Since its a quiz app I made the logo to have a correct sign in it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Sefa-Boakye Kwaku
Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

More by Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

View profile
    • Like