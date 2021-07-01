Matt Blackman

Flaux Subway Ad

Matt Blackman
Matt Blackman
  • Save
Flaux Subway Ad illustration vector advertisement design
Download color palette

Mockup ad for a commercial, green-energy product by Flaux. The background is inspired by wind radar maps.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Matt Blackman
Matt Blackman

More by Matt Blackman

View profile
    • Like