Estudio Imaginar

Logo for pet shop

Estudio Imaginar
Estudio Imaginar
  • Save
Logo for pet shop logo graphic design illustration
Download color palette

A logo was created from an illustration of a dog.

if you need a design contact me:
https://www.fiverr.com/imaginadg?up_rollout=true

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Estudio Imaginar
Estudio Imaginar

More by Estudio Imaginar

View profile
    • Like