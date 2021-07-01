Luca Jardagorn Castaldi

Gaia Borrelli - Personal Branding

Luca Jardagorn Castaldi
Luca Jardagorn Castaldi
  • Save
Gaia Borrelli - Personal Branding creative design logo illustration graphicdesign graphic designinspiration corporate identity brand identity br behance
Download color palette

Personal Branding project for the architect Gaia Borrelli.

Full Project on:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122641063/Gaia-Borrelli-Personal-Branding

Luca Jardagorn Castaldi
Luca Jardagorn Castaldi

More by Luca Jardagorn Castaldi

View profile
    • Like