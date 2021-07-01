Elliott Muñoz
Viget

What's in a Name?

Elliott Muñoz
Viget
Elliott Muñoz for Viget
Hire Us
  • Save
What's in a Name? tagline logo identity rename name brand strategy branding naming
Download color palette

There's no magic recipe to coming up with a good name (although you might start with whiteboards, a creative partner and lots of snacks). In this short article series, Elyse and I break down our process for naming, logo, and tagline development.

If you're about to embark in a naming process, we hope you find it helpful. And if you need help, call us.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Viget
Viget
We brand, design, and build products and platforms.
Hire Us

More by Viget

View profile
    • Like