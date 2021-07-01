zainurrohman

Exploration: Minimalist header Real Estate

zainurrohman
zainurrohman
  • Save
Exploration: Minimalist header Real Estate ui ux header landing page minimalist interface page graphic design architectural property real estate home house web layout website web design
Download color palette

Minimalist header design exploration for Real Estate. Happy to hear what do you think about it!

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thank you!

zainurrohman
zainurrohman

More by zainurrohman

View profile
    • Like