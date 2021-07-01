Matt Blackman

Flaux Brand Design

Matt Blackman
Matt Blackman
  • Save
Flaux Brand Design vector branding logo design
Download color palette

This logo was created for Flaux, a green energy company. Here's the wordmark and logo that were the outcome of the project. Check out my portfolio for the entire brand guidelines, which includes typography, color palettes, and more goodies!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Matt Blackman
Matt Blackman

More by Matt Blackman

View profile
    • Like